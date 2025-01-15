Wednesday, January 15, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

PODCAST | Knowing that you are autistic at 48 years old

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 15, 2025
in Business
0
PODCAST | Knowing that you are autistic at 48 years old
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


Autism is within the wide range of neurodivergences, which also includes people who are within the autistic spectrum, people diagnosed with ADHD, with hyperactivity or attention deficit, dyslexia or anxiety disorders. Neurodivergence is therefore very broad and brings together different people. It is estimated that around 20% of the population is neurodivergent. In Spain there are more than 450,000 people with autism, almost 1% of the population.

In Spain, autism is diagnosed around the age of five and a half, but many girls, adolescents and women experience a delay in receiving a diagnosis. Many, like Ester, who we speak to in this episode and learn her story, do not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. They are invisible.

***

Send us a voice note by WhatsApp telling us any story you know either some sound that you have nearby and that catches your attention. The important thing is that it is something that has to do with you. Save us on the agenda as “A topic up to date””. The number is the 699 518 743.

How to listen to ‘A song a day’?

If you are a member, you can listen to the new chapters of the podcast every night on elDiario.es a few hours in advance of the rest of the readers. You will receive the link in your email in the News Preview newsletter.

If you are not a member, the episode is available first thing in the morning on any app that you usually use.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘A topic a day’ podcast in your app so that the new chapters automatically arrive to you. It’s free.

You will also have all the installments of ‘A Theme Al Día’ available at elDiario.es/aldia


#PODCAST #Knowing #autistic #years

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
Graphic | Day 1 of the burial of the A-5: two years of works and traffic cuts begin to create a large green promenade

Graphic | Day 1 of the burial of the A-5: two years of works and traffic cuts begin to create a large green promenade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result