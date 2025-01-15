PODCAST | Knowing that you are autistic at 48 years old





Autism is within the wide range of neurodivergences, which also includes people who are within the autistic spectrum, people diagnosed with ADHD, with hyperactivity or attention deficit, dyslexia or anxiety disorders. Neurodivergence is therefore very broad and brings together different people. It is estimated that around 20% of the population is neurodivergent. In Spain there are more than 450,000 people with autism, almost 1% of the population.

In Spain, autism is diagnosed around the age of five and a half, but many girls, adolescents and women experience a delay in receiving a diagnosis. Many, like Ester, who we speak to in this episode and learn her story, do not receive a diagnosis until adulthood. They are invisible.

