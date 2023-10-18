Restoring legal peace, what does that mean? In conversation with Andreas Platthaus, Kathrin Röggla presents her novel “Ongoing Proceedings” about the NSU trial at the FAZ stand at the book fair.

Kathrin Röggla in conversation with Andreas Platthaus at the FAZ stand at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023 Image: Frank Röth

“Ongoing Trial” is the name of Kathrin Röggla’s new novel, and its subject is the NSU trial. In conversation with Andreas Platthaus, the writer presented her book at the FAZ stand at the book fair.

The novel “Ongoing Proceedings” by Kathrin Röggla was published by S. Fischer, has 208 pages and costs 24 euros

