Karol G, an artist from Medellín, has become the symbol of the feminist and independent woman, something she has built and defends through reggaeton, a style to which she has given her own identity, claiming to be the owner of her body to dance and live her life. To understand the phenomenon, we spoke with journalists María Porcel and Raúl Novoa and we also listened to Elena Reina and some fans of the first artist to fill the Santiago Bernabéu stadium for four days in a row.

Made by:

Elsa Cabria

Testimonials by:

Raul Novoa and Barbara Ayuso

Presented and directed by:

Silvia Cruz Lapeña

Studio recording:

Camilo Iriarte and Nacho Taboada

Sound design:

Nacho Taboada

Tuning:

Jorge Magaz

