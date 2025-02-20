Podcast | Judicial Quilombo: Milei and cryptocurrencies





On the afternoon of Friday, February 14, the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, promoted in his X account, where he has more than 3 million followers, the $ Libra cryptocurrency as a vehicle to invest in Argentine companies. Automatically, the value of the cryptocurrency began to rise and shot up to 2,500%. But only a few moments after reaching that beak, other people sudden 44,000 affected and about 4,500 million euros fraud.

We talked to Mercedes López San Miguel, companion of our half brother in Argentina, Eldiarioar, to learn about the last details of the worst crisis that the Argentine president lives and that is already in the hands of justice. Carlos del Castillo, journalist from eldiario.es specialized in technology, helps us better understand how the world of cryptocurrencies works and why so many leaders of the new world outraged are seduced by this type of financial product.

