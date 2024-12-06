PODCAST | Journalism, leaks and double standards





Ayuso’s partner commits tax fraud, Ayuso also enjoys the irregular benefits of that fraud and elDiario.es publishes it. Ayuso herself says that everything is a lie, that her boyfriend is innocent and she is a victim. His chief of staff says that in reality everything is a conspiracy by the Treasury and that in fact the Prosecutor’s Office had offered him an agreement not to go to trial. And some of the emails are sent to certain media outlets to prove that theory. And there two things happen: the Prosecutor’s Office makes a press release to deny him: they have not offered anything, it was Ayuso’s boyfriend who offered to make an agreement. And two, the email of the disagreement appears in several media outlets: the confession that Ayuso’s partner had made two months before and which demonstrated that the fraud was true and that Ayuso had also lied.

With that, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, chief of staff, activates an operation against the state attorney general, whom he accuses of having leaked everything. And the Supreme Court charges the state attorney general as an alleged leaker.

An enormous institutional, political, and legal mess, all because of a very simple question: Who was the one who leaked the information? We addressed it with the director of elDiario.es Ignacio Escolar.

