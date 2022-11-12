,,Everyone gets their money’s worth with coach Van Gaal. Subject matter, entertainment, human interest. Everything will pass,” Wijffels looks back at Friday’s press conference, in which Van Gaal revealed that he would bring a number of young players with him. “I expected to bring in young players like Xavi Simons. Van Gaal has always done that. Men like Andrés Iniesta and Xavi still praise him for this. Thomas Müller is also such a good example at Bayern, who was almost gone and a year later he was in the Champions League final and at the World Cup.”
The national coach’s most remarkable decision was leaving Jasper Cillessen at home. ,,I can imagine the disappointment at Cillessen. That man misses the European Championship due to a corona infection and now a World Cup. I think at NEC he’s capable of knocking some paintings off the wall.”
Apart from the selection, the tone of the national coach was especially striking. ,,The bar is high, on becoming world champion. Set that against Ajax. The bar is so low that you can crawl over it. I think the Ajax players really enjoy coming into that atmosphere at Orange.”
