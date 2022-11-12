,,Everyone gets their money’s worth with coach Van Gaal. Subject matter, entertainment, human interest. Everything will pass,” Wijffels looks back at Friday’s press conference, in which Van Gaal revealed that he would bring a number of young players with him. “I expected to bring in young players like Xavi Simons. Van Gaal has always done that. Men like Andrés Iniesta and Xavi still praise him for this. Thomas Müller is also such a good example at Bayern, who was almost gone and a year later he was in the Champions League final and at the World Cup.”