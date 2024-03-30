Illustration of an Eagle bar Tokyo (Japan)

Greece has just approved equal marriage, becoming the first Orthodox Christian country to legalize unions between people of the same sex. Meanwhile, this week, Thailand has begun the process to have an equal marriage law. In the world, 37 countries recognize it; There are 16 in the EU. And from the G-7, all but one. Only Japan lacks any type of regulations. Why does this happen in such a liberal, modern and advanced country? In one that has had records of homosexual practices since the 17th century?

