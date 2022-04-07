,,Real Madrid was really, really good,’ said Gouka, looking back on the Spaniards’ 1-3 win against Chelsea. ,,They scored great goals and after the break they didn’t give much away. Madrid have become the team to beat in the Champions League. The team is based on the team that was dried off by Ajax a few years ago. Many players are still there. And Benzema… it’s Benzema’s Champions League.”

Stefan de Vrij also recorded a victory. In the courtroom. He defeated his former agents and receives 4.75 million euros in damages. What does that mean in football? ,,I don’t know whether this case has the same impact as the Bosman judgment, but football players will look differently at their contracts and guidance. You need a good lawyer rather than a business agent.”

PSV and Feyenoord will play in the Conference League tonight. At PSV, the biggest question is who will keep goalkeeping. Trainer Roger Schmidt did not want to answer the day before the game, but Gouka did. ,,I would draft Yvon Mvogo. Joël Drommel is not feeling well. A mistake can determine whether you make it to the semi-finals. Although Mvogo is not a certainty, but he has more experience. And if Schmidt doesn't respond to who the first goalkeeper is, then that doesn't give Drommel much confidence either."

There is a new AD Voetbalpodcast to listen to every day. © DPG Media

