Women pay tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the United States Supreme Court in Washington, September 21, 2020 (SOPA IMAGES / LIGHTROCKET / GETTY IMAGES)

Donald Trump and his Republican Senate allies are determined to install Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court ahead of the presidential election, replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg. They will thus give a solid and lasting conservative majority to this branch of federal power which exercises considerable influence over all areas of American society.

Supreme Court ruled on all major issues like abortion, racial segregation in school, guns, same-sex marriage, compulsory health insurance, financing of politics and the 2000 presidential election , among many others.

Conservatives and progressives are fighting to dominate the Court and, therefore, to guide their country. What are the power relations between the nine judges of the Supreme Court? On what basis are their decisions made? Jordan Davis and Eric Guevara-Frey guide us through the functioning of this institution which watches over the Constitution.