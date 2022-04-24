,,Verstappen took everything in Italy and unthreatened. It was a huge turnaround. Everything Ferrari had in Australia was now with Verstappen,” says Abbenhuijs. ,,Verstappen made the right choices afterwards. He did not dare to say that the car was better compared to Ferrari. But they have always made the right decisions in qualifying with the tire strategy, the pit stops. A team effort.”

And there was the mistake of the World Cup standings leader: Charles Leclerc. In his chase for second place he ended up against the wall. Finally, Leclerc was able to finish the race, but finished sixth. “It is a sign of stress and nervousness. Leclerc seemed averse to it. But he isn’t. It is also missing the experience of competing for a title.”

They also discuss Lewis Hamilton’s season. “That Mercedes is twerking.”

