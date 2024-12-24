PODCAST | Inés Hernand’s revenge: “In high school we were the whore, the fat girl and the faggot”





Today we propose the interview that Juanlu Sánchez recorded with Inés Hernand last October. Presenter, journalist, activist for a few causes, Inés Hernand is entertainment and she is political. It is dissemination and it is humor. It is intensity and it is information. It is podcast, television, culture, fame, feminism, internal dilemmas and passion: “When I was 12, I experienced an unpleasant episode in high school that left me a little marginalized. During that course I met my best friend. My best friend was fat and my best friend was gay. So we were the whore, the fat girl and the faggot. Indeed, the fact that society is governed like this makes me jump, of course.”

We also talked to her about her time on Masterchef, her friendship with Cristina Cifuentes or how to put up firewalls to avoid being in some places where you don’t want to be.

