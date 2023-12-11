Thijs Zonneveld and Hidde van Warmerdam discuss current issues in cycling. And in this podcast an extensive look at the transfer soap from Cian Uijtdebroeks to Jumbo-Visma (next year Visma – Lease a Bike). The rider and the Dutch team assume that the transition is a fact and Cian Uijtdebroeks will even join the training camp. The team where Cian Uijtdebroeks rode in recent years, BOHRA, thinks very differently about this. A transfer soap that cries out for regulation in cycling. And a story with many snags and different sides to view it from.

