Two days to go and then the Tour de France will start with the first stage to and from Bilbao, where cycling is incredibly popular. Thijs Zonneveld and Hidde van Warmerdam have parked the bus in Bilbao, opposite the Guggenheim Museum where the team presentation is still in progress on the square during the recording. They talk about races in the Basque Country, a not too exciting team presentation and the latest updates in the run-up to the start of the Tour next Saturday.
