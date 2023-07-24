Thijs Zonneveld and Hidde van Warmerdam look back together at the end of the Tour de France. Jordi Meeus surprisingly wins the sprint and Jumbo-Visma again decided not to ride with Pogacar’s attempt to stay ahead of the peloton on the Champs-Élysées.
Thijs and Hidde also discuss the first stage of the Tour de France Femmes. There Lotte Kopecky had a rocket speed attack and won the stage and took the yellow.
