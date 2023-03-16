Thijs Zonneveld and Hidde van Warmerdam discuss Arvid de Kleijn’s surprising win in Milan-Turin. The sprinter thus puts himself in a special list of winners of this historic race in northern Italy. Time to call De Kleijn who, after his victory, is celebrating his victory with a few teammates with a bottle of wine, offered by team boss Fabian Cancellara.

#Podcast #Wheel #MilanSan #Remo #preview #Pogacar #crazy #early