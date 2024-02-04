Belgians know that only bad luck can keep Mathieu van der Poel from world title: 'He will become the man'

Mathieu van der Poel is also the big favorite among the Belgians at the Cyclo-Cross World Championships, in just under two weeks in Tabor, Czech Republic. “We don't have to beat around the bush. Van der Poel can and probably will become the man in Tabor,” said Belgian national coach Sven Vanthourenhout at the presentation of his World Cup selection.