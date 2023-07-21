With a terribly high average of more than 49 kilometers per hour over the entire stage, it was a battle from the first kilometer. Battle to be part of the big flight, battle to survive in the final and finally the battle for the stage victory. The Slovenian Matej Mohoric was the strongest (as the finish photo showed) and thus took the third victory for Team Bahrain Victorious in this Tour, after Pello Bilbao and Wout Poels.