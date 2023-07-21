Every day during the Tour de France, Thijs Zonneveld, Michiel Elijzen and Hidde van Warmerdam look back on the stage of the day. Today, the nineteenth Tour stage was more like a one-day classic.
With a terribly high average of more than 49 kilometers per hour over the entire stage, it was a battle from the first kilometer. Battle to be part of the big flight, battle to survive in the final and finally the battle for the stage victory. The Slovenian Matej Mohoric was the strongest (as the finish photo showed) and thus took the third victory for Team Bahrain Victorious in this Tour, after Pello Bilbao and Wout Poels.
