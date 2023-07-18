Every day during the Tour de France, Thijs Zonneveld, Michiel Elijzen and Hidde van Warmerdam look back on the stage of the day. Today a hard blow from Jonas Vingegaard.
The Dane wins the time trial very convincingly in the yellow jersey. Tadej Pogacar is second at 1 minute and 38 seconds. Wout van Aert is third. And where it was always about seconds during the first two weeks, victory in this Tour Vingegaard now seems impossible to miss.
Listen to all Tour podcasts in our playlist below. Of course you can also listen to the podcast of In het Wiel on the well-known podcast platforms.
• For Spotify click here!
• For Apple Play click here!
Stay with In Het Wiel videos, news, podcasts, reports, all results and standings and premium stories from our reporters Daniël Dwarswaard, Daan Hakkenberg and Thijs Zonneveld fully up to date on the Tour de France 2023 on our special Tour de France file.
Listen to all our cycling podcasts here
View all our cycling videos here
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Podcast #Wheel #stage #Wow #Point
Leave a Reply