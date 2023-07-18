Every day during the Tour de France, Thijs Zonneveld, Michiel Elijzen and Hidde van Warmerdam look back on the stage of the day. Today a hard blow from Jonas Vingegaard.

The Dane wins the time trial very convincingly in the yellow jersey. Tadej Pogacar is second at 1 minute and 38 seconds. Wout van Aert is third. And where it was always about seconds during the first two weeks, victory in this Tour Vingegaard now seems impossible to miss.

Listen to all Tour podcasts in our playlist below. Of course you can also listen to the podcast of In het Wiel on the well-known podcast platforms.

Stay with In Het Wiel videos, news, podcasts, reports, all results and standings and premium stories from our reporters Daniël Dwarswaard, Daan Hakkenberg and Thijs Zonneveld fully up to date on the Tour de France 2023 on our special Tour de France file.

Thijs Zonneveld and Hidde van Warmerdam record a podcast In Het Wiel twice every day during the Tour de France.


