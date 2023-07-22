Every day during the Tour de France, Thijs Zonneveld, Michiel Elijzen and Hidde van Warmerdam look back on the stage of the day. Today is the penultimate stage of this Tour. A tough mountain stage through the Vosges, but the battle for the yellow was already over.
Tadej Pogacar ensures that he too can leave the Tour with a smile by winning the stage. He beats Vingegaard and Gall in a sprint. Vingegaard wins the Tour de France for the second time in a row and will be honored tomorrow in Paris. An extraordinary performance by him and his Jumbo-Visma team.
