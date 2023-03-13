Thijs Zonneveld, Michiel Elijzen and Hidde van Warmerdam discuss the last days of Paris-Nice and the Tirreno Adriatico. It is also about the form of Mathieu van der Poel and whether he will still ride cyclocross next winter.
Tadej Pogacar impressed in Nice and Primoz Roglic wins the Tirreno Adriatico, part of a victory inflation at Jumbo-Visma.
Information ticket sales for In Het Wiel in the theater:
Tuesday April 4: Luxor Theater, Rotterdam
The Great Megalomaniac Preview of Paris – Roubaix with Niki Terpstra
Tuesday April 11: Junushoff, Wageningen
Theater In Het Wiel: The Last Ardennes Offensive by Annemiek van Vleuten
A preview of the Ardennes Triptych or Hill Classics.
Sunday April 30: Carr, Amsterdam
The Great Megalomaniac Preview of the Giro d’Italia with Tom Dumoulin
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Podcast #Wheel #Van #der #Poel #doesnt #coming #weeks #wont #cross #year
Leave a Reply