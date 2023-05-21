Thijs Zonneveld and Hidde van Warmerdam discuss that day’s stage in the daily podcast. Today stage 14 with again terrible weather conditions.
Nico Denz, ‘the Schlager king’ of the peloton, wins his second stage by beating Bettiol and Gee in an uphill sprint. And the Giro has a new leader; Bruno Armirail.
The stage to Bergamo awaits on Sunday. A stage with many opportunities for an ambush and possibly a battle for the classification. Although Thijs is not very convinced of that.
