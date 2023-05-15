In the daily Giro podcast of In Het Wiel, Thijs Zonneveld and Hidde van Warmerdam discuss the stage of the day. Today the second time trial of this Giro. And where it was previously thought that Evenepoel would make a gap with the competition, the differences were surprisingly small. ‘The stage victory is a Band-Aid, but really clever how he manages to turn it around in his time trial,’ says Thijs Zonneveld about Evenpoel’s win.

#Podcast #Wheel #Damn #Geraint #Thomas