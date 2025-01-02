PODCAST | ‘In the editorial office with Alana S. Portero and Nerea Pérez de las Heras’





Today we once again propose a meeting in the editorial office that we are members of elDiario.es. It’s called In the newsroom with… and in this case our colleague Ana Requena Aguilar brought together the communicator Nerea Pérez de las Heras and the writer Alana Portero in October, and they had a very interesting talk in which they talked about the difficulties of facing the vulnerability of class, mental health or the theatricalization of masculinity and they left some advice for teenagers.

By the way, this interview You can see it on video on the YouTube channel from elDiario.es and, if you don’t want to miss the next ‘In the newsroom with…’ you can also listen to it on podcast. I leave you the links in the episode description so you can subscribe.

***

If you like ‘In the newsroom with…’ you can also listen to it as a podcast:

***

Send us a voice note on WhatsApp telling us any story you know either some sound that you have nearby and that catches your attention. The important thing is that it is something that has to do with you. Save us on the agenda as “A topic up to date””. The number is the 699 518 743.

How to listen to ‘A song a day’?

If you are a member, you can listen to the new chapters of the podcast every night on elDiario.es a few hours in advance of the rest of the readers. You will receive the link in your email in the News Preview newsletter.

If you are not a member, the episode is available first thing in the morning on any app that you usually use.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘A topic a day’ podcast in your app so that the new chapters automatically arrive to you. It’s free.

You will also have all the installments of ‘A Theme Al Día’ available at elDiario.es/aldia