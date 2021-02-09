The Judicial Committee of the House of Representatives, in Washington, met Thursday, December 12. (POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Impeachment, the impeachment process for Donald Trump, is at the center of political news in the United States. How do elected officials try to influence the opinion of American voters, against the backdrop of the American presidential campaign? Are their words being heard beyond Washington? Will the billionaire become the third US president in history indicted in Congress?

In this episode of “Washington from here”, the correspondents of French public radio stations analyze the communication strategies of President Trump and the political class. They also go to meet voters living far from the American capital.

This episode of the “Washington From Here” podcast was recorded at the National Press Club in Washington DC, home of the association of journalists founded at the turn of the 20th century. A place where American reporters meet, but also senators, governors and other political figures.