It’s over. The most expensive series in history has finished its first season. Amazon’s maximalism, transferred to a television production, has left behind very varied impressions, in the midst of palpable competition with ‘The House of the Dragon’, a rivalry that we analyze in a specific podcast. Borja Crespo and Marta Madruga give us their opinions, and, of course, they analyze all the small clues that this closing chapter has left us. You already know who is who, the main intrigue of the season, and we already have three beautiful rings.

In addition to giving his opinion on the last episode, in his last context section Carlos G. Fernández dares with those words that make up the cosmogony of Tolkien’s world: Ilúvatar, Eä, the Valar and the Maiar… and tries to make it universally understandable.