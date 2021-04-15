Podcast | HS Visio podcast: This is how food buying changes in Finland

In the HS Visio podcast, which appears on weekday mornings, HS’s expert editors reveal the backgrounds and significance of the most important news.

A new era in food online shopping begins in Finland. Although the K and S groups have invested in e-commerce during the corona, so far they have fallen asleep in their pottery because there has been no real competition. Last week, the Norwegian Oda announced that it would start an online food store in Finland in the autumn. And it’s certainly not the last foreign food online store to land here. Editor: Antti Tiainen, guest Juha-Pekka Raeste.

In addition, the podcast has provided a news day anticipation designed to help the listener smite the flood of political, economic, and foreign news and announcements of the coming day by scrolling through the most relevant news topics.

