RTL and Twitter have just shown how to get rid of someone so that everyone can see. The television station cut the wandering singer Michael Wendler from “DSDS” and Twitter removed Donald Trump. In “Media Week” we talk about the cases.

The entertainment singer Michael Wendler has launched some strange to confused theses in the past few months – after a Nazi comparison it became too precarious for the TV station RTL. Wendler, until then also a juror on the show “DSDS”, was only shown as a pixelated blob of color in the episodes that had already been shot, and statements were cut out. A radical cut that the viewers should definitely notice from RTL’s point of view.

US President Donald Trump was also removed. Not quite out of office yet, but from his favorite platform, Twitter. The storm on the Capitol and Trump’s behavior have apparently encouraged Twitter boss Dorsey not to stop with warnings under Trump tweets. But was that a good idea? Or shouldn’t social media have so much power to mute an incumbent head of state?

Also in this issue of our podcast “Die Medien-Woche”: Nico Semsrott resigns from the “party” because he can no longer or does not want to work with Martin Sonneborn. SWR director Kai Gniffke makes a proposal for structural reform of the ARD – and gets on the hat for it. Thomas Gottschalk becomes co-owner of Media Pioneer by Gabor Steingart. Jan-Eric Peters becomes head of “NZZ Germany”. Christoph Schwennicke sells his shares in “Cicero”.

