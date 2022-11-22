Podcast: how does drug violence in Ecuador affect Latin America?

The drug trafficking rams into Ecuador.

The insecurity, the prison massacreslifeless bodies hanging from bridges and explosions of car bombs They are already part of the gloomy landscape that affects the 18 million Ecuadorians.

But how did the country get to this point?

The drug cartels have found in Ecuador a mega-centeror operations for the illegal trafficking of cocaine to United States and Europe.

The worst horrors are lived in Guayaquil, Esmeraldas and DuranEcuadorian coastal areas that today are an epicenter for the collection of drugs.

In the podcast in this article we explain it to you.

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME