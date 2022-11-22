Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Podcast: how does drug violence in Ecuador affect Latin America?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 22, 2022
in World
Ecuador

Control operation in the Guayas prison.

Control operation in the Guayas prison.

Prison and street violence have become increasingly common. What’s going on?

The drug trafficking rams into Ecuador.

(Read here: What is behind the bombs and bloody street violence in Ecuador?)

The insecurity, the prison massacreslifeless bodies hanging from bridges and explosions of car bombs They are already part of the gloomy landscape that affects the 18 million Ecuadorians.

But how did the country get to this point?

(See here: Terror in Ecuador: they find two bodies hanging on a pedestrian bridge)

The drug cartels have found in Ecuador a mega-centeror operations for the illegal trafficking of cocaine to United States and Europe.

The worst horrors are lived in Guayaquil, Esmeraldas and DuranEcuadorian coastal areas that today are an epicenter for the collection of drugs.

In the podcast in this article we explain it to you.

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA
INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR
TIME

