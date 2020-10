A protest against López Obrador in Ciudad Juárez in October. JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ / Reuters

The writer and chronicler Héctor de Mauleón has dedicated part of the confinement to which the pandemic has forced us to review historical texts from the Mexican 19th century. These readings lead him to propose that the hatred that divided Mexicans for decades is looming again, and he warns that falling into that spiral includes not knowing if it will cost us generations to regain a minimum harmony.

