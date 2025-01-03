PODCAST | Giving up alcohol also gives a headache [R]





We rescue an episode in which we reflect on what it is like to stop drinking alcohol in a society like ours, where beer, wine or drinks are a deeply rooted form of socialization. This always happens, but it undoubtedly happens more on dates like Christmas.

We listen to the experiences of Carola, Pepe and Cande, three people who had a social relationship with alcohol, like that of most people in Spain, until one day they decided to stop drinking.

***This episode first aired on February 22, 2024***

