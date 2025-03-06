Podcast | Gate to the Underworld: Trip Inside the Palma Volcano





Three and a half years have passed since the La Palma volcano erupted. Also, of the first episode of this podcast. The journalist of Eldiario.es specialized in Science Antonio Martínez Ron has been within the La Palma volcano. He has managed to access with a group of scientists to the Cuevas System, to the pipe system, now empty, for which the lava dropeated.

The scientists are finding microorganisms in the still hot tubes for which in 2021 large lava masses emerged: we entered the caves and walk through the exclusion zone in search of life. In this chapter, Antonio Martínez Ron takes us to the slope of the volcano, in search of the red tube.

