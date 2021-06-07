No Result
Podcast | Futucast: Where will the world go in 2021, Alexander Stubb?

June 7, 2021
in World
Futucastin the guest is the former prime minister Alexander Stubbwho, in his own words, lives a good and free life, and it is reflected in his thinking.

Stub has recently ran a new kind of university project in Italy and has curiously followed the world without cramping the role of an official.

In this episode, we explore Alexander Stubb’s thoughts on where and how our world will travel and develop in 2021. We will discuss democracy, the information society, genetic manipulation, and freedom of speech, among other things.

Futucast is a chat program that is hosted by Isak Rautio and William von der Pahlen.

