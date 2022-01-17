Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Podcast | Futucast: What kind of negotiation skills do you learn in police interrogation, Sami Sallinen?

January 17, 2022
Sami Allowed is a former undercover agent for the drug police and an experienced interrogator for professional criminals. He and the former group leader of the bear group Harri Gustafsson have written a book called Tactical negotiation, where the lessons of negotiation skills are pursued in their careers.

In this episode, we talk about the negotiation skills learned from police interrogations, how Sallinen once interrogated violent psychopaths, and much more. In addition, he wonders what it stuck to, that he himself did not end up in crime instead of a police career.

