Podcast | Futucast: What is modernity like in 2021, Sam Inkinen?

Futucastin in the latest episode, the guest is a futurist Sam Inkinen.

In the discussion, Inkinen talks about his thoughts on the intersections of science, art and humanity.

Does it make sense to talk about digitalization if we can’t see beyond algorithms and the internet? Does it make sense to talk about the future of humanity if we do not dare to see those streams of change for which we have no examples of history? And what is modernity like in 2021?

Futucast is a chat program that is hosted by Isak Rautio and William von der Pahlen.