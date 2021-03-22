Podcast | Futucast: Sitra and future trends

Futucastin The guest of the latest episode is Sitra’s current CEO and former Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen.

Sitra is unique by world standards. It is a fund initiated by Parliament, which is provided to be independent of Parliament and which over the years has become a workshop of thought and action for mapping the future. Sitra studies the future trends of Finland and the world in the long term, and tries to study solutions and directions for future problems across parliamentary borders.

