Podcast | Futucast: How does the legal system work, Raija Toiviainen?

Futucastin the guest of the most recent episode is the Attorney General Raija Toiviainen.

There is a strong sense of justice in the heart of almost every person. It is colored by our own vital perceptions of goodness, grace, and responsibility, but also by our anger, vengeance, skew, and pity. In today’s world, we have an institutional legal system that is solely responsible for the realization of our collective conception of justice. But what is it really, and how does it work? What is its purpose, and does it actually fulfill its purpose?

Futucast is a chat program that is hosted by Isak Rautio and William von der Pahlen.