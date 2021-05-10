Monday, May 10, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Podcast | Futucast: How does the legal system work, Raija Toiviainen?

by admin
May 10, 2021
in World
0

Futucastin the guest of the most recent episode is the Attorney General Raija Toiviainen.

There is a strong sense of justice in the heart of almost every person. It is colored by our own vital perceptions of goodness, grace, and responsibility, but also by our anger, vengeance, skew, and pity. In today’s world, we have an institutional legal system that is solely responsible for the realization of our collective conception of justice. But what is it really, and how does it work? What is its purpose, and does it actually fulfill its purpose?

Futucast is a chat program that is hosted by Isak Rautio and William von der Pahlen.

.
#Podcast #Futucast #legal #system #work #Raija #Toiviainen

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The State Duma reacted to Sobchak's words about replacing the May 9 parades

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?