Monday, January 24, 2022
Podcast | Futucast: Has our society come to an end, Osmo Soininvaara?

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 24, 2022
in World
The Greens Osmo Soininvaaran according to our current social order has come to an end. The laws of economics and politics after the Second World War, in which Finland also became a historical success story, have changed irreversibly.

Our old understanding of the labor market, productivity, and economic growth no longer serves our long-term well-being. In addition, the inability of capitalism to take into account its environmental externalities has slowly led to a tumbling climate crisis.

Futucast is a chat program that is hosted by Isak Rautio and William von der Pahlen.

