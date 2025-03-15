Podcast | “From the pandemic”: the world did not change as we expected





Today, five years of the first alarm state decree that confined us all in our homes for three months to stop the advance of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The huge impact of this measure suddenly launched us to a collective experience that went beyond the fear of death. For a few weeks, it seemed that as a society we were determined to take care of public health and protection services to the weakest, to rethink the productive model, to take care of the environment. However, from the pandemic things are happening.

“From the pandemic” is an expression that we usually use when we analyze some of the great bad news that now star in the world. We talked to Luis Miller, a doctor in Sociology and the head of the Institute of Policies and Public Goods of the CSIC on what has changed in our society since that month of March 2020.

Five years of pandemia: why we don’t want to look back

