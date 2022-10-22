What else can surprise a political moderator who has seen everything? In conversation with Andreas Platthaus, Christoph Peters presents his new novel “Der Sandkasten” at the FAZ stand at the book fair.

Dhe presenter of a political program gets the offer to change sides: In his new novel “Der Sandkasten” Christoph Peters tries to take stock of the political culture of our country – and at the same time an adaptation of Wolfgang Koeppen’s novel “Das Treibhaus”. In conversation with Andreas Platthaus, the author presents his book at the FAZ stand at the book fair.

“Der Sandkasten” by Christoph Peters was published by Luchterhand Literaturverlag, has 256 pages and costs 22 euros.

Every Sunday morning, the FAZ books podcast alternately publishes talks about books and topics, interviews with authors, readings, literary puzzles and recitations from the Frankfurt anthology. All episodes and other articles on the topics discussed can be found here.

You can easily subscribe to the podcast Apple Podcasts, Spotify or deezer Subscribe so you don’t miss a new episode. Of course we are also available in other podcast apps, just search for “FAZ books podcast”. You can also find us in the FAZ.NET app.

You can find all of our podcast offerings here.