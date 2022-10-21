Sa company makes boxes in which asylum seekers whose residence permits have been rejected are transported back to their region of origin. Unexpectedly, David Hauser finds himself in such a box and is thrown off. Where, he doesn’t know. In conversation with Petra Ahne, Steffen Mensching presents his novel “Hauser’s Excursion” at the FAZ stand at the book fair.

“Hauser’s Excursion” by Steffen Mensching was published by Wallstein, has 249 pages and costs 22 euros.

