Tuesday, December 31, 2024
PODCAST | From radio to podcast and from podcast to radio

December 31, 2024
in Business
PODCAST | From radio to podcast and from podcast to radio [R]
These Christmas days we recover a tribute that we did the week of World Radio Day. A tribute to radio from a podcast. For us, the Una tema a día team, the radio was the beginning. And we know that for many of the listeners of this podcast, too. Without the radio, many of you would not be there.

This episode has been built with voice notes from Una tema a día listeners. From Nacho, Cristina, Neus, María, Ángela or Fernando, who are some of the many who have told us their stories about radio, about podcasts, about nostalgia, about the future. About the life that sounds.

***This episode first aired on February 16, 2024***

***

Send us a voice note on WhatsApp telling us any story you know either some sound that you have nearby and that catches your attention. The important thing is that it is something that has to do with you. Save us on the agenda as “A topic up to date””. The number is the 699 518 743.

How to listen to ‘A song a day’?

If you are a member, you can listen to the new chapters of the podcast every night on elDiario.es a few hours in advance of the rest of the readers. You will receive the link in your email in the News Preview newsletter.

If you are not a member, the episode is available first thing in the morning on any app that you usually use.

Remember to subscribe to the podcast ‘A topic a day’ in your app so that new chapters automatically arrive to you. It’s free.

You will also have all the installments of ‘A Theme Al Día’ available at elDiario.es/aldia


‘Al día’ and ‘A theme Al día’ are the elDiario.es newsletter and podcast to keep you informed with the latest news every morning. With Juanlu Sánchez, deputy director of eldiario.es, and the contributions of the entire editorial team.

Subscribe to stay up to date.

A company takes its 40 workers on vacation to Tenerife and years later fires them via WhatsApp

