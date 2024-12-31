PODCAST | From radio to podcast and from podcast to radio [R]





These Christmas days we recover a tribute that we did the week of World Radio Day. A tribute to radio from a podcast. For us, the Una tema a día team, the radio was the beginning. And we know that for many of the listeners of this podcast, too. Without the radio, many of you would not be there.

This episode has been built with voice notes from Una tema a día listeners. From Nacho, Cristina, Neus, María, Ángela or Fernando, who are some of the many who have told us their stories about radio, about podcasts, about nostalgia, about the future. About the life that sounds.

***This episode first aired on February 16, 2024***

