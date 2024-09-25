Funeral of two Hezbollah commanders killed in an Israeli attack on September 20, 2024. WAEL HAMZEH (EFE)

Israel has not acknowledged being behind the explosions of Hezbollah members’ pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon, but it has already made good on its threat to start a new phase of the war by bombing the south of the country. An attack that has already become, in terms of the number of dead, wounded and displaced, the worst suffered by the Lebanese since 1990.

For this episode, we spoke with Antonio Pita, Middle East correspondent, and Jordi Pérez Colomé, Technology reporter, who explained the technological keys to the attack on Hezbollah.

CREDITS: Edition: Ana Ribera Tuning: Jorge Magaz

