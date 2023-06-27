Podcast | Friends book episode 7: Abreu and Benjamin – More of themselves

In the last episode of the first season of the Ystäväkirja podcast, artists Abreu and Benjamin talk about their soulmate.

THE BOOK OF FRIENDS in the last episode of the season, they talk about their friendship Anna Heiskari i.e. appearing as Abreu and Benjamin Benjamin Peltonen.

Successful artists have experienced very similar things in their careers and these experiences have become the glue of their friendship. In the episode, they talk about the challenges and toxicity of the music industry, which would be difficult to cope with without the support of a friend.

Heiskari and Peltonen also open up about the beginning of their friendship, which by no means ignited at first sight.

In addition, they reveal new things about themselves, because their goal is to be more themselves this year.

HS NOW In the book of friends, romantic love and family relationships are forgotten and the focus is on friendship.

In the podcast, a journalist Inkeri Harjun with two public figures in the studio talking about how they became friends.

In the podcast, the friends reveal what causes them to quarrel and how publicity has affected their friendship. In the first production season of Ystäväkirka, the stories of seven couples will be heard.

Friend’s book you can jump to, for example In Supla, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts in the application.

You can listen to the podcast in the HS application by selecting Listen–Podcasts–Ystäväkirja from the menu. All HS podcasts can be found on Supla.