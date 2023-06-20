Podcast | Friends book episode 6: Joona Hellman and Valtteri Sandberg – Finglish lecturers

In the sixth episode of the Ystäväkirja podcast, influencers-tube actors Joona Hellman and Valtteri Sandberg review their friendship.

THE BOOK OF FRIENDS in the sixth episode we focus Valtteri Sandberg’s and Joona Hellmanin to friendship.

Well-known social media influencers, Hellman and Sandberg started their careers on YouTube and have since moved on to social media more widely.

In the episode of Ystäväkirja, the two talk honestly about their friendship, the work of a social media influencer and how others often see something romantic in the friendship of two gay men.

HS NOW In the book of friends, romantic love and family relationships are forgotten and the focus is on friendship.

In the podcast, a reporter Inkeri Harjun with two public figures in the studio talking about how they became friends.

In the podcast, the friends reveal what causes them to quarrel and how publicity has affected their friendship. In the first production season of Ystäväkirka, the stories of seven couples will be heard.

Friend’s book you can jump to, for example In Supla, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts in the application.

You can listen to the podcast in the HS application by selecting Listen–Podcasts–Ystäväkirja from the menu. All HS podcasts can be found on Supla.

Read more: Friends book episode 5: Molybros Iba and Keinaan – Iconic phrases

Read more: Friends book episode 4: Robin Packalen and Emil Aalto-Setälä – The leaders of their own lives

Read more: Friends book episode 3: Blind Channel Joel and Niko – Married life

Read more: Friend’s book episode 2: Linnea Leino and Maaria Nuoranne – Party failures

Read more: Friends book episode 1: Janita Autio and Arttu Mustonen – Rat and diarrhea