Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Podcast | Friends book episode 1: Janita Autio and Arttu Mustonen – Rat and diarrhea

May 16, 2023
Podcast | Friends book episode 1: Janita Autio and Arttu Mustonen – Rat and diarrhea

The friend book podcast starts! In the first episode, influencers Janita Autio and Arttu Mustonen talk about their friendship.

The friend book podcast in the opening episode, the influencers talk about their friendship Janita Autio and Arttu Mustonen.

The friends, who are popular on Some, grew up in Northern Ostrobothnia in families from Letadio. At first they were in a relationship on the way to marriage.

However, the relationship, which lasted about a year, fell apart due to Autio’s decision and the journey towards platonic friendship began.

Friends living in Helsinki today reveal In the friend bookhow to turn a relationship into a deep friendship and tell a story about a rat and diarrhea.

HS Now In the friend book let’s forget about romantic love and family relationships and focus on friendship.

In the podcast, a journalist Inkeri Harjun with two well-known Finns in the studio talking about how they became friends.

In the podcast, the friends reveal what causes them to quarrel and how publicity has affected their friendship. In the first production season of Ystäväkirka, the stories of seven couples will be heard.

You can jump to the friend book, for example

In Supla

, on Spotify and Apple Podcasts in the application.

You can listen to the podcast in HS’s application by selecting from the menu Listen–Podcasts–Friendbook. All HS podcasts can be found on Supla.

