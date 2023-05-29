The Monaco Grand Prix is ​​actually on Saturday. Qualifying determines the race on Sunday. Max Verstappen passed the exam on Saturday with flying colors. His final push earned him pole position and victory the following day. Presenter Etienne Verhoeff talks about the weekend in Monaco with Formula 1 watcher Marijn Abbenhuijs in a new Pitstop.

In the last sector and the last seconds of qualifying, Verstappen decided the battle for pole in his favour. Abbenhuijs describes it as a masterly achievement. “That pressure is absurd and those margins are insanely small. It’s about millimetres, thousandths of a second in which you make a decision to submit. He hit the guardrail a few times. That indicates how Verstappen drove on the edge. If you don’t do that well in Monaco, you have a crash.”

Result, position and program

A day later, the Dutchman in his Red Bull also won the race with great ease. “The race itself was not very special. Alonso said on Saturday evening that he still had a little hope for a bad start from Verstappen. Only that one took off like a rocket. The rain made it fun for a while, but we did not see many victims or crazy things.”

There was some panic in the paddock about the way the Monegasques removed cars from the circuit with a crane. “Teams are constantly doing their best to give competitors as little information as possible. And this weekend in Monaco you could first see the floor of Mercedes, because it was removed from the track. And then the floor of Red Bull. That is funny for the viewer, but it does not make the people in the factory happy.”

Etienne Verhoeff and Marijn Abbenhuijs. © Martin Visser

