“Four drivers won more races in a row. Vettel, for example, had nine. Verstappen can therefore match that number at Zandvoort”, Abbenhuijs looks back on the Dutchman’s victory at Silverstone. ,,But after the race Max mainly talked about the bad start and that the dominance was not as great as in the previous races. That’s how he is put together. He does it more often and then Verstappen will let you know if he sees things he is dissatisfied with.”

His teammate at Red Bull, Sergio Pérez, again had great difficulty qualifying. Still, it remains relatively quiet around the Mexican at Red Bull. Especially when you hear Helmut Marko’s harsh words about Nyck de Vries. “It is about Red Bull that Verstappen becomes world champion. That he continues to develop. Whoever you put next to Max, he will perform the same as Pérez. Moreover, if you put a Lando Norris or Charles Leclerc next to Verstappen, they also want to have a finger in the pie. And that they also have something to say about that car. Red Bull has the best car for the best driver. So the right formula.”