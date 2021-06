Max Verstappen won the Austrian GP. It was Red Bull’s fourth consecutive win this season. The win increased Verstappen’s lead over world champion Lewis Hamilton to 18 points. And the good news is, next weekend there will be another race in Austria. In other words, Verstappen is on track. F1 watcher Arjan Schouten and presenter Etienne Verhoeff talk about the self-confidence, the continuous doubt sown by Mercedes and much more in a new Pitstop.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...