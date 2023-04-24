Test for three weeks, add or remove options. That means updates at many teams in Baku. “I expect more from Mercedes than Ferrari when it comes to updates,” Abbenhuijs responds. “The Germans have had such a good factory for years and they don’t want to copy Red Bull, but beat it. They have now had 3 weeks to test in wind tunnels. At Ferrari you do see changes in, for example, the team boss, but that is not a development.”