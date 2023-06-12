“We don’t have a mail culture,” said Adrian Newey in an interview with Sky Sports. It was one of the reasons behind Red Bull’s success in recent years, according to him. “He indirectly passes judgment on the rivals who are more in meetings than in the action,” Schouten responds to that comment. ,,He paints the picture that Red Bull is a kind of Feyenoord: don’t talk but polish. I get Newey saying it, but I also remember the time when there was a Renault block in that car. And that there was a lot of talk with Renault every weekend. Now you have the wind in your sails. Now it’s easy.”