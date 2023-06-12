“We don’t have a mail culture,” said Adrian Newey in an interview with Sky Sports. It was one of the reasons behind Red Bull’s success in recent years, according to him. “He indirectly passes judgment on the rivals who are more in meetings than in the action,” Schouten responds to that comment. ,,He paints the picture that Red Bull is a kind of Feyenoord: don’t talk but polish. I get Newey saying it, but I also remember the time when there was a Renault block in that car. And that there was a lot of talk with Renault every weekend. Now you have the wind in your sails. Now it’s easy.”
The season is going according to plan for Verstappen so far. He is cruising towards the world title. “In Las Vegas there is absolutely nothing at stake in Formula 1. Just pay attention. The stories have already been written. No one doubts whether Verstappen will become world champion. Internationally everyone writes ‘Max is in his own class’ and starts creating stories as if P2 is also a prize. I think that’s nonsense. Then you just lost. But you do wonder how you keep Formula 1 entertaining and exciting.”
